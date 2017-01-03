Woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing I-35 in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A woman trying to cross the main lanes of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels Tuesday morning was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

First responders were called to the 300 block of I-35 southbound, near McQueeney Road, at 10:54 a.m. Firefighters and police arrived to find a woman unconscious and not breathing.

The victim was taken by paramedics to Resolute Health Hospital where she was pronounced dead. New Braunfels police say the woman’s identity remains under investigation. The vehicle that hit the woman did not stop and has yet to be identified by investigators.

Southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for about an hour while the Police Department’s Traffic Unit investigated the incident.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS, or by leaving an anonymous tip online.

Last month, a teenager was hit and killed on I-35 after he walked into traffic. Police said the cause of the incident was most likely suicide.