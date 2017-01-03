Woman claims she received package of weed instead of toys



VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman, who reviews children’s toys and clothes, claims she received a package of marijuana instead of a shipment of toys.

Pamela Marks was expecting toys for the holidays from a California toy company, but police said she received a package containing seven pounds of marijuana instead.

“I was able to smell it,” Marks said. “I knew something was up right away.”

On Thursday, Marks was waiting for a package.

“We opened it up, and I thought it was going to be toys,” she said.

Marks writes reviews for a variety of products on her own website.

“We’re a family friendly site,” she said. “That’s what we always tell everyone because we don’t want anything too funky.”

Marks has received thousands of shipments through the years. It’s usually clothes or toys but not this time.

“Thought it was wrapped in this green foam, and when I cut it, I smelled it,” she said. “I thought, ‘Hmmm, very big surprise.’ It was not toys. I’m sure someone out there has the toys, though.”

California-based toy company Jakks Pacific sent the shipment.

“They said after Christmas I would get a package,” Marks explained. “Well, I did get a package, but it wasn’t toys.”

After the initial shock wore off, Marks called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and handed over the drugs. The mother of two hopes it teaches her kids a lesson.

“As a parent, if you get a product or anything delivered to you and you know something’s not right, call the authorities and have them come check it out because you just never know,” Marks shared.

And it was a shipment she’ll never forget.

“I think I’ve opened about 3,500 packages,” she said. “So one out of 3,500 should be something strange I guess.”

Marks said she reached out to Jakks Pacific but has not heard back, yet.

Police continue to investigate.