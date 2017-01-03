What to do with your old 401k



The new year is a time many people are starting new jobs or getting promotions at their existing jobs; just don’t forget about that old 401k.

In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein explains your four options when dealing with an old 401k. Click play in the player above for Chris’ analysis on the pros and cons for each option, particularly which ones come with hefty tax obligations.

Options:

1) Cash Out

2) Rollover the assets to the new employer

3) Leave assets in previous employer’s plan

4) Move assets to Rollover IRA or Roth IRA

