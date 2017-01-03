VIDEO: Wisconsin man belly-flops onto patrol car

Wisconsin man belly-flops onto patrol car. (WTMJ)
MENASHA, Wis. (WTMJ) — A Wisconsin man is likely reconsidering how he decided to ring in 2017 after he was caught on camera jumping onto the windshield of a police car on New Year’s Eve.

Menasha Police were called around midnight with reports of a man jumping on vehicles.

Two officers parked their squad nearby. Their dashcam recorded the man making a running start at their vehicle and belly-flopping onto the windshield.

Both officers suffered minor injuries while trying arrest the suspect.

