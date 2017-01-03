VIDEO: Nanny cam captures dresser falling on children

UTAH (KXAN) — A brother came to the rescue of his twin when a dresser fell on them while they were playing.

A Nanny cam captured the twin boys in Utah climbing on a dresser, which fell on top of them. One of the brothers escaped while the other was trapped under the dresser.

His brother eventually lifts the dresser high enough so the twin could wriggle free.

“Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall. I mean we just didn’t think about it. If you don’t do it today or tomorrow you’re never going to do it because it’s something you’ll put off. So you need to do it today or tomorrow just to get it done, put it on your schedule and just tie it down,” said the twin’s mother Kayli Shoff.

The family fixed the dresser after the incident. They point out they didn’t even hear the kids make a peep and only found out when they watched the video. Both of the boys are okay.