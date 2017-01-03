VIDEO: Nanny cam captures dresser falling on children

By Published: Updated:
Dresser falls on twin boys in Utah (Kayli Shoff)
Dresser falls on twin boys in Utah (Kayli Shoff)

UTAH (KXAN) — A brother came to the rescue of his twin when a dresser fell on them while they were playing.

A Nanny cam captured the twin boys in Utah climbing on a dresser, which fell on top of them. One of the brothers escaped while the other was trapped under the dresser.

His brother eventually lifts the dresser high enough so the twin could wriggle free.

“Everybody needs to bolt down their dressers to the wall. I mean we just didn’t think about it. If you don’t do it today or tomorrow you’re never going to do it because it’s something you’ll put off. So you need to do it today or tomorrow just to get it done, put it on your schedule and just tie it down,” said the twin’s mother Kayli Shoff.

The family fixed the dresser after the incident. They point out they didn’t even hear the kids make a peep and only found out when they watched the video. Both of the boys are okay.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s