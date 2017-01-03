Tom Herman completes his coaching staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas coach Tom Herman fills out the remaining voids in his coaching staff naming Tim Beck offensive coordinator and Stan Drayton running backs coach. KXAN’s Roger Wallace and Andrew Schnitker discuss the moves.
