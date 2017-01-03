Texas senator claims officials conceal spending of taxpayer money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two state lawmakers are fighting for open records, claiming that taxpayers can not trust how elected officials are using their money.

State Senator Kirk Watson and another lawmaker from North Texas are filing a bill on Tuesday. They say the bill will help close the loopholes that keep some information private.

KXAN reached out to Senator Watson’s office and got this statement:

“The stated purpose of the Texas Public Information Act is to enable the people to remain informed so they can retain control over their government. Unfortunately, two recent decisions from the Texas Supreme Court weakened the law by allowing governmental bodies and private entities that receive public funds to more easily conceal their dealings.”

Watson is talking about the Texas Supreme Court ruling that protects the deals of private companies who do business with government agencies. One example, taxpayers in McAllen, Texas are unable to find out how much their city paid to have Enrique Iglesias sing at a holiday parade in 2015.