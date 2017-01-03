Texas hires Tim Beck as offensive coordinator

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas head coach Tom Herman has hired Tim Beck as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, putting the near finishing touches on his coaching staff. Reports surfaced early Monday morning, Texas made the hire official Monday afternoon.

Beck spent the past two seasons as Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator. Before his time with Buckeyes, Beck was the OC at Nebraska for seven seasons.

“I’m extremely excited to be coming back to the state of Texas and working with a program that I’ve always hoped and dreamed I could one day be a part of,” Beck said in a statement.

“I can’t say enough about what joining the staff at Texas and representing this state means to me,” Beck said. “There are so many unbelievable high school coaches here, and the great thing is having coached high school football here, once you’re a part of that circle, you’ll always be a part of it. There’s a special bond with Texas high school coaches, and I’m thrilled to be back here and humbled by the opportunity to be representing all of them.”

29 years in total of coaching experience, Beck has six years of experience as a Texas high school football head coach. All six years spent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

With the addition of Beck, Herman needs to hire a running backs coach to complete his staff.

 

