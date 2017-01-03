Task force explores how millions in hotel taxes can be used in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A task force is meeting to discuss how the city’s tax revenue is being spent to benefit tourism in Austin. The Visitor Impact Task Force will meet for the second time Tuesday, to talk about the duties and work plan for Austin’s Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT).

The Hotel Occupancy Tax has become the third largest source of tax revenue for the city and is expected to generate more than $90 million in fiscal year 2016/17. The tax is expected to increase more than $11 million in the coming year, according to city staff.

The City Council voted to create a Visitor Impact Task Force to ensure the money is being used appropriately and determine what other ways the funds could be used. Right now, that tax revenue is used for the Austin Convention Center, Austin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, and the city’s cultural arts program.

According to the Austin Convention Center and Visitor’s Bureau, more that 21.5 million people visited Austin in 2013 from around the world. The following year, approximately 2 percent of all visitors came to the convention center, 449,464 people.

The City Council asked the city manager to consider creating a Parks & Cultural Center Tourism Fund, Special Events Tourism Fund and Historic Preservation Tourism Fund. The idea is for the HOT to contribute to these funds.

The role of the Visitor Impact Task Force is to:

Study the impact of tourism on city infrastructure, services, facilities, and investigate opportunities to offset those impacts by using Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues

Review current uses of Hotel Occupancy Taxes and the impact of those activities and expenditures on tourism in the City

Review tourist activity in the City of Austin and what events, venues, or facilities those tourists attend while visiting

Review of State and National best practices for tourism programs

Review of allowable uses of Hotel Occupancy Taxes including parks, historic preservation, cultural heritage, music, special events, fee waivers, conventions, visitors bureau, transportation, downtown districts and venues

Review the Austin Convention Center expansion, all possible design options and potential funding mechanisms

Make recommendations to the City Council about how to best utilize all hotel occupancy revenue to impact tourism by April 1, 2017

Tonight at 6:00, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern shares the significance of the task force as Austin continues to grow.