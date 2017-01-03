Shoplifting suspect threatens Best Buy employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a man who they say threatened Best Buy employees after he was caught shoplifting over Thanksgiving weekend.

The robbery happened on Sunday, Nov. 27, around 7:20 p.m. at the Best Buy located in the Mueller area. No one was hurt in the incident and the suspect never showed a weapon, he just threatened the employees.

The suspect is approximately 30 to 40 years old and is around 5-feet-10-inches tall. Surveillance cameras caught him inside the store.

If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.