Shoplifting suspect threatens Best Buy employees

By Published:
Suspect who threatened Best Buy employee on Nov. 27, 2016. (Austin Police Department)
Suspect who threatened Best Buy employee on Nov. 27, 2016. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a man who they say threatened Best Buy employees after he was caught shoplifting over Thanksgiving weekend.

The robbery happened on Sunday, Nov. 27, around 7:20 p.m. at the Best Buy located in the Mueller area. No one was hurt in the incident and the suspect never showed a weapon, he just threatened the employees.

The suspect is approximately 30 to 40 years old and is around 5-feet-10-inches tall. Surveillance cameras caught him inside the store.

If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.

Suspect who threatened Best Buy employee on Nov. 27, 2016. (Austin Police Department)
Suspect who threatened Best Buy employee on Nov. 27, 2016. (Austin Police Department)
Suspect who threatened Best Buy employee on Nov. 27, 2016. (Austin Police Department)
Suspect who threatened Best Buy employee on Nov. 27, 2016. (Austin Police Department)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s