Price of forever stamps set to increase this month

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — For the first time in three years, the price of stamps is expected to increase.

In October the United States Postal Service proposed a two cent increase to those First Class Mail Forever stamps. That would bring the price up from 47 cents to 49 cents.

According to the USPS, the last time stamp prices were increased was in 2014. The new prices are scheduled to become effective January 22.

The USPS says stamp prices have consistently stayed with the average annual rate of inflation since the postal service was formed in 1971.