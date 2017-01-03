Obama eyes his legacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Barack Obama will visit Capitol Hill Wednesday after Congress reconvenes.

GOP leaders in the House and Senate, plan quick action to roll back environmental regulations, cut corporate and personal tax rates, and kill Obamacare. All will be possible after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

Democrats have vowed to fight those moves, but won’t have the votes to protect much of what President Obama accomplished.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to dismiss U.S. intelligence allegations that Russia hacked the 2016 election, saying “I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”

