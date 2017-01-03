New Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore sworn in

Related Coverage Margaret Moore declares victory as next Travis Co. district attorney

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County officially has a new District Attorney. Democrat Margaret Moore was sworn into office Tuesday morning.

Moore is replacing retiring District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg. In early December, Moore said she is already making good on her campaign promise to change the office by firing or reassigning dozens of employees.

“We reorganized the office too and that enabled me to consolidate the leadership from nine directors down to five,” said Moore.

In November, Moore told KXAN that she is excited about a “brand new chapter” for criminal justice in the county. She said the office hasn’t been running the way it should.

“I’m gonna give back… with every bit of the experience and qualifications to show what a District Attorney’s Office outta look like,” Moore said. “We’re gonna be the best District Attorney’s Office in the state of Texas.”

This is the first significant change for the office in 40 years.