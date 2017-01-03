New Texas fetal remains rule could have provided family with closure

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos mother believes a new Texas rule would have given her closure after losing her baby.

The rule would require health providers to bury or cremate fetal remains, instead of treating them like “medical waste.” During a hearing Tuesday an abortion rights group challenged the state rule saying it serves no medical purpose.

Audrey Thornton said it would have meant less heartache, “It would have given us closure right away. We wouldn’t of had to fight! We would’ve had to wait. We would’ve known what our options were.”

Thornton said that she found out last August that her baby had no heartbeat at 16 weeks old. She had her baby at Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos. The family wanted him cremated, but they said the hospital was slow to respond. A spokesperson with CTMC said in August that it was taking the hospital some time, because they had to find a provider to do the cremation.

“It doesn’t matter how many weeks you are, it’s still your baby,” said Thornton. “It’s still real, it’s still alive, it’s part of your life.” Audrey said her baby boy will always be close to her heart, especially now as her family prepares for another addition due in June.

Central Texas Medical Center did pay for the cremation and for the angel garden at the family’s home. KXAN did reach out to hospital again Tuesday to see if there have been any changes to policy, but our calls have not been returned.