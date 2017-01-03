Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News, report says

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this April 6, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. Kelly will interview Donald Trump for a Fox TV special. It will mark Kelly's first interview with Trump since their encounter during a Fox News Channel debate last August. The GOP presidential contender will be a guest on "Megyn Kelly Presents," a prime-time special airing May 17 on Fox TV, the network said Monday. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 6, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. Kelly will interview Donald Trump for a Fox TV special. It will mark Kelly's first interview with Trump since their encounter during a Fox News Channel debate last August. The GOP presidential contender will be a guest on "Megyn Kelly Presents," a prime-time special airing May 17 on Fox TV, the network said Monday. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is expected to leave the network she’s been with for more than a decade to take a job over at NBC News, according to a New York Times report.

The report states the NBC News chairman, Andrew Lack, offered Kelly a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage. NBC News has not officially announced the hiring as of Tuesday morning, but Kelly’s publicist confirms to the Associated Press that she is headed to NBC News.

In October, Fox News’ chairman Rupert Murdoch said he wanted to keep Kelly at the network, but if she decides to leave “we have a deep bench of talent, many of whom would give their right arm for her spot.” Kelly’s contract is up this year, it is unclear how NBC News will handle her contract with Fox News.

Kelly currently hosts The Kelly File that runs Monday through Friday during primetime on Fox News. Fox News says her show is currently ranked as the number two program in cable news.

Before joining Fox News, Kelly was a general assignment reporter for WJLA in Washington, D.C.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s