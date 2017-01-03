Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News, report says

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is expected to leave the network she’s been with for more than a decade to take a job over at NBC News, according to a New York Times report.

The report states the NBC News chairman, Andrew Lack, offered Kelly a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage. NBC News has not officially announced the hiring as of Tuesday morning, but Kelly’s publicist confirms to the Associated Press that she is headed to NBC News.

In October, Fox News’ chairman Rupert Murdoch said he wanted to keep Kelly at the network, but if she decides to leave “we have a deep bench of talent, many of whom would give their right arm for her spot.” Kelly’s contract is up this year, it is unclear how NBC News will handle her contract with Fox News.

Kelly currently hosts The Kelly File that runs Monday through Friday during primetime on Fox News. Fox News says her show is currently ranked as the number two program in cable news.

Before joining Fox News, Kelly was a general assignment reporter for WJLA in Washington, D.C.