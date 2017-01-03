Man dies in roll over crash closing lanes of Lamar Blvd.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a crash that killed one man in north Austin around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The crash has the southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Lamar Boulevard closed just north of the intersection with Highway 183. That is near Capital Metro’s North Lamar Transit Center.

According to Austin police, the car was going northbound and ended up in the southbound lanes before rolling over and hitting a rock retaining wall. The speed limit on the road is 45 miles per hour.

Police are looking at speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man was in his 20s.

Both north and southbound lanes of Lamar are closed from Powell Lane to the south side intersection with Research Boulevard. One northbound lane of Lamar is also closed. All lanes should reopen by 7 a.m.

This crash is just one mile away from one of Austin’s most dangerous intersections; Lamar and Rundberg. Work is underway to make the roadway safer. Crews are raising medians, working on crosswalks, and ramp installation. There are an estimated 40 crashes at North Lamar and Runberg Lane every year; more than half of those result in serious injuries.

