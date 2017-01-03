Man dies in North Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police are investigating after a man died in a crash early Tuesday morning in North Austin. Police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Lamar Boulevard just north of the intersection with Highway 183. That’s near Capital Metro’s North Lamar Transit Center. According to APD, the car was going northbound and ended up in the southbound lanes and then rolled over and hit a rock retaining wall. The speed limit on the road is 45 miles per hour. Police are looking at speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the man was in his 20s. Both southbound lanes of Lamar are closed from Powell Lane to the south side intersection with Research Boulevard. One northbound lane of Lamar is also closed. All lanes should reopen by 7 a.m. Tuesday.