Inaugural planners: Several states represented in parade

Texas State Strutters announce on Facebook that they will perform at Trump's Inaugural parade (Courtesy: Strutters Facebook Page)
AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — Several Texas organizations have been invited to take part in the inaugural parade after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced. More than 8,000 participants will represent the various groups. A list of the organizations:

— 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas

— 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, Fort Riley, Kansas

— Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team, Burlington, Kentucky

— Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer, Fort Myer, Virginia

— Cleveland Police Mounted Unit, Cleveland, Ohio

— Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, Palm Coast, Florida

— Columbus North High School Band, Columbus, Indiana

— Culver Academy Equestrian, Culver, Indiana

— First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

— Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion, Waynesboro, Virginia

— Frankfort High School Band, Ridgeley, West Virginia

— Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band, Murrysville, Pennsylvania

— Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Indianapolis, Indiana

— Lil Wranglers, College Station, Texas

— Marist College Band, Poughkeepsie, New York

— Merced County Sheriff’s Posse, Hilmar, California

— Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, Ann Arbor, Michigan

— Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, New Buffalo, Michigan

— Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums, East Meadow, New York

— North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Hillsborough, North Carolina

— NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, East Moriches, New York

— Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois

— Palmetto Ridge High School Band, Naples, Florida

— Russellville High School Band, Russellville, Arkansas

— Talladega College Band, Talladega, Alabama

— Texas State University Strutters, San Marcos, Texas

— The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, Charleston, South Carolina

— The Freedom Riders, Kersey, Colorado

— Tupelo High School Band, Tupelo, Mississippi

— University of Tennessee Marching Band, Knoxville, Tennessee

— VMI Corps of Cadets, Lexington, Virginia

— West Monroe High School Marching Band, West Monroe, Louisiana

Several national groups have also accepted invitations to march in the parade, the committee announced. They are American Veterans; Boy Scouts of America; U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations; Disabled American Veterans; Paralyzed American Veterans; Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors; U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums; Wounded Warrior Project; Kids Overseas.

