Hays County to add safety features to low water crossings

Lauren-Lanmon By Published:
The county plans to spend $2.2 million to improve warning system.
The county plans to spend $2.2 million to improve warning system.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Hays County is working to get new technology at low water crossings that they say could save lives in a flooding event.

Last May, the Hays County Commissioners went forward with a Flood Protection Grant application to the Texas Water Development Board for approximately a million dollars. The grant will be used to improve the flood monitoring system in the county. In June, commissioners approved the grant application.

On Tuesday, TWDB approved grant funding for only $500,000. Hays County officials believe the entire project will cost over $2,000,000.

The project will include the installation of up to 25 low water crossing warning systems with a system to monitor water levels, rain gauges at 10 of the sites, monitoring systems for five flood control dams, base stations to receive data, and database development and management software and programming to process data received from remote sites.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon speaks with Hays County Emergency Management on how this will help residents on KXAN News at 5 p.m.

Blanco River in San Marcos in May 2015 floods. (Paul Shelton/KXAN News)
Blanco River in San Marcos in May 2015 floods. (Paul Shelton/KXAN News)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s