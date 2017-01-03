Hays County to add safety features to low water crossings

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Hays County is working to get new technology at low water crossings that they say could save lives in a flooding event.

Last May, the Hays County Commissioners went forward with a Flood Protection Grant application to the Texas Water Development Board for approximately a million dollars. The grant will be used to improve the flood monitoring system in the county. In June, commissioners approved the grant application.

On Tuesday, TWDB approved grant funding for only $500,000. Hays County officials believe the entire project will cost over $2,000,000.

The project will include the installation of up to 25 low water crossing warning systems with a system to monitor water levels, rain gauges at 10 of the sites, monitoring systems for five flood control dams, base stations to receive data, and database development and management software and programming to process data received from remote sites.

