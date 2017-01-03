Free Fun in Austin for the first week of 2017

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Here are some ideas for you and the family around Austin this week courtesy of our partners at Free Fun in Austin.

Discovery! Lucas Miller, Singing Zoologist – Wednesday, January 4 at 4:30 p.m. With a head full of science, a heart full of music, and a car full of truly goofy props, Lucas Miller’s hilarious–yet scientifically accurate–songs and stories are sure to entertain. FREE! Laura’s Library, 9411 Bee Cave Rd, Austin.

Texas Radio Live – Wednesday, January 4 from 6-8:00 p.m. Texas Radio Live brings you the very best Texas music with performances from Texas musicians. This week, Doug Strahan and the Joel Hoffman Band perform. FREE but donations to support the KDRP Radio Mission are appreciated. Read about Catherine’s experience here. Guero’s Oak Garden, 1412 S Congress Ave, Austin.

African Children’s Choir Concert – Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m. With a focus on education as a means for change, the African Children’s Choir is currently caring for underprivileged and destitute children throughout Africa. On their concert tour, the children of the Choir melt the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices, and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved songs, Gospel spirituals, and contemporary favorites. This event is FREE and open to the public—please be aware that seating is first-come, first-served. Long Center, 701 W Riverside Dr, Austin.

That’s My Face Young Adult Film Series – Thursday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m. That’s My Face is a Film Series for Young Adults will feature influential films and works by Black Filmmakers. January’s film is Jean-Michel Basquiate: The Radiant Child (2010). FREE with RSVP. George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St, Austin.

Tomar & the FCs In-Store Performance – Friday, January 6 at 5:00 p.m. FREE! Waterloo Records, 600A N Lamar, Austin.