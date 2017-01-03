Former President George W. Bush to attend Inaugural Ceremony

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2014 file photo shows former President George W. Bush speaks at the George W. Bush Institute at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Bush has found painting as his new passion to fill the void in his life after he left the White House. In an interview on NBCs Today show, Bush tells his daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, I paint a lot because, as you know, Im a driven person. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Former President George W. Bush has announced that he will attend the Inaugural Ceremony for Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

By his side in Washington D.C. will be former First Lady Laura Bush. In a statement released on Tuesday Bush’s office say “they are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy – and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Also on the attendance list is a number of Texas organizations to take part in the inaugural parade after Trump is sworn-in. More than 8,000 participants will represent the various groups.

Among those is the Texas State Strutters, which were met with social media backlash after announcing that they will perform in the parade.

