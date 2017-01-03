Coors, Miller Lite the drinks of choice on game days at DKR Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In six games at the University of Texas’ Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this past year, more than $3.1 million was brought in with alcohol sales.

Beer and wine sales started in the stadium in September 2015, after testing similar sales at other sporting events and facilities in early 2014.

The most beer and wine this past year was sold at the UT vs. Notre Dame game on Sept. 4. At the game, Miller Lite was the winner, but not by much, with 22,950 units sold to Coors Lite’s 22,571.

Uncle Billy’s Green Room IPA was the best selling craft beer, with 908 units sold.

University of Texas Police Department statistics show police saw fewer DWI cases and arrested fewer people for public intoxication at sporting facilities after beer and wine sales started, KXAN reported in 2015.

UTPD handle most of the safety aspects of the new sales, with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission only getting involved if they find evidence of a code violation.