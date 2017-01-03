Cedar Park neighborhood’s mailboxes broken into 3 times in 3 months

By Published:
Cedar Park mailbox break-ins on Treeline Drive and Knoll Ridge Drive. (Courtesy/Kevin Swint)
Cedar Park mailbox break-ins on Treeline Drive and Knoll Ridge Drive. (Courtesy/Kevin Swint)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Mailboxes in Cedar Park’s Carriage Hills Park community were broken into on Monday.

Cedar Park police say they have been called for previous mailbox break-ins on Treeline Drive, near the intersection of Lakeline Boulevard and FM 1431, in November and December.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the break-in, saying the mailboxes are old and in need of replacement or upgrades, which the Postal Service is working to do for the community.

Postal inspectors recommend everyone remove mail from their mailbox every evening, report suspicious activity to local police and report any financial loss to the Inspection Service.

  • KXAN’s Leslie Rangel is speaking to neighbors who say they want more to be done to protect their mailboxes, tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN at 10 p.m. 

Three were charged with breaking into mailboxes in southwest Austin in December. Around 100 people in multiple apartment complexes were affected by the break-ins.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s