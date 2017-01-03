Cedar Park neighborhood’s mailboxes broken into 3 times in 3 months

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Mailboxes in Cedar Park’s Carriage Hills Park community were broken into on Monday.

Cedar Park police say they have been called for previous mailbox break-ins on Treeline Drive, near the intersection of Lakeline Boulevard and FM 1431, in November and December.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the break-in, saying the mailboxes are old and in need of replacement or upgrades, which the Postal Service is working to do for the community.

Postal inspectors recommend everyone remove mail from their mailbox every evening, report suspicious activity to local police and report any financial loss to the Inspection Service.

Three were charged with breaking into mailboxes in southwest Austin in December. Around 100 people in multiple apartment complexes were affected by the break-ins.