Battle over stricter Texas abortion requirements heads to court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The battle over stricter abortion laws in Texas is heading to a federal courtroom on Tuesday.

The Center for Reproductive Rights and Whole Woman’s Health, an abortion rights group, has filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s requirement that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated. The center and other groups say the regulations serve no medical purpose. A federal judge will make a ruling on Friday.

The proposal for the new rule first surfaced in June, days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state law tightening restrictions on abortion clinics. In November, state health officials finalized the new rule.

Then in early December, a week before the new rule was supposed to go into effect, the lawsuit was filed challenging it. The suit says the rule is designed to shame women who want an abortion and the doctors who provide them. A federal judge postponed the law delaying the decision to Jan. 6.

“This restriction, just like the many before it, all across our nation, does not create any health benefit for women and is strictly designed to limit access to safe, quality abortion care,” said Amy Hagstrom Miller, Founder and CEO, Whole Woman’s Health in a statement on the ruling.

Republicans have pre-filed a number of abortion bills ahead of the legislative session that begins next week, including the one over burying or cremating aborted fetuses. Another bill would ban a type of late-term abortion that is already illegal under federal law. A third, would stiffen requirements for clinics to report abortions electronically.