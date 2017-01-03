Bastrop County man’s death in December investigated as suspicious

FILE - Bastrop County Sherrif's Office (BCSO) vehicle (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Bastrop County Sherrif's Office (BCSO) vehicle (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

RED ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man found dead in Bastrop County last week is now being investigated as a suspicious incident.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said Clifton Wren was found in Red Rock, around 15 miles southwest of the city of Bastrop, on Dec. 29.

Deputies say they are waiting on the results of an autopsy report before releasing additional information.

In November, KXAN reported that several murders near Del Valle in Travis and Bastrop counties appeared to be cartel-related. Bastrop County says they have seen an increase in drug-related offenses in the past few years.

