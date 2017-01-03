Austin sees increase in homicides in 2016, fewer traffic deaths

By Published: Updated:
Shooting on East Sixth Street at San Jacinton on July 31, 2016 left one person dead. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
Shooting on East Sixth Street at San Jacinton on July 31, 2016 left one person dead. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a record number of traffic fatalities in the city of Austin in 2015, 2016 saw a nearly 19 percent decrease in the number of deadly crashes. In 2015, there were 94 crashes that resulted in 102 deaths, whereas in 2016, there were 76 crashes that resulted in 78 deaths. The number of people who died in traffic crashes was down 24 percent in 2016.

However, the police department did have to investigate more homicides in 2016 than they have in the past nine years. Last year, there were 39 homicides, in 2015 there were 28. The last time the number of homicides crept up close to 2016’s stats was in 2010 when the number of homicide cases reached 38.

In 2016, the Austin Police Department conducted numerous No Refusal initiatives aimed at getting drunk drivers off the road. In a major push, APD implemented an extended no refusal that ran through most of March. During the last few weeks of 2016, the agency conducted another extended No Refusal that ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, 2017. The two-week long initiative netted 230 arrests for DWI offenses. Of the 230 arrests, 32 individuals provided a breath sample higher than .15.

The number of homicides was also an issue for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The agency had several cases resulting in multiple deaths in the Del Valle area that are currently unsolved. 

Austin Police Department – By the Numbers

Year Number of Traffic Fatalities Number of Homicides
2016 78 39
2015 102 23
2014 62 31
2013 75 25
2012 80 33
2011 54 27
2010 49 38
2009 62 22
2008 59 23

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s