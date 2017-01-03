Austin sees increase in homicides in 2016, fewer traffic deaths

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a record number of traffic fatalities in the city of Austin in 2015, 2016 saw a nearly 19 percent decrease in the number of deadly crashes. In 2015, there were 94 crashes that resulted in 102 deaths, whereas in 2016, there were 76 crashes that resulted in 78 deaths. The number of people who died in traffic crashes was down 24 percent in 2016.

However, the police department did have to investigate more homicides in 2016 than they have in the past nine years. Last year, there were 39 homicides, in 2015 there were 28. The last time the number of homicides crept up close to 2016’s stats was in 2010 when the number of homicide cases reached 38.

In 2016, the Austin Police Department conducted numerous No Refusal initiatives aimed at getting drunk drivers off the road. In a major push, APD implemented an extended no refusal that ran through most of March. During the last few weeks of 2016, the agency conducted another extended No Refusal that ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, 2017. The two-week long initiative netted 230 arrests for DWI offenses. Of the 230 arrests, 32 individuals provided a breath sample higher than .15.

The number of homicides was also an issue for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. The agency had several cases resulting in multiple deaths in the Del Valle area that are currently unsolved.

Austin Police Department – By the Numbers

Year Number of Traffic Fatalities Number of Homicides 2016 78 39 2015 102 23 2014 62 31 2013 75 25 2012 80 33 2011 54 27 2010 49 38 2009 62 22 2008 59 23