Williamson County swears in newly elected officials

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Recently elected officials in Williamson County were sworn in to office Monday morning.

The ceremony was held at the county courthouse for 14 people, including Sheriff Robert Chody and District Attorney Shawn Dick.

“This event is one that people will never forget,” said Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Judy Schier Hobbs.

The standing room only event was had to occur right after the new year because some of the officials started work right away, some of them holding court proceedings shortly after the ceremony ended.