UHLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a crash on SH 21 in Hays County, south of FM 2001, Monday evening.

Another man and a 2-year-child were also taken to hospital, according to the Department of Public Safety. The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the Hays/Caldwell county line.

SH 21 is expected to be closed for several hours. TxDOT will redirect traffic off at FM 2720, FM 2001 and FM 150.