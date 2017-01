SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cybersecurity experts say webcams and other smart devices played a role in last month’s massive internet outage.

Hackers used these gadgets to launch a botnet attack which crippled websites like Netflix, Amazon, and Twitter for hours.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a cybersecurity firm and shows us just how easy it is to hack a webcam and what you can do to protect yourself.t.

WEB LINKS:

Security software to scan webcams for vulnerability