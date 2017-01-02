Nighttime lane closures expected along SH 71

Full Closure of Eastbound SH 71 Direct Connector to Northbound SH 130 and Lane Closures of SH 71 (SH71 Express Project photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Roadwork along SH 71 is expected to impact nighttime drivers starting Tuesday through Saturday.

A full closure of the eastbound SH 71 direct connector to northbound SH 130, as well as single lane closures east and westbound along 71 will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Delays are expected during these closures.

Approximate times of the closures include:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

Drivers wishing to reach northbound SH 130 should proceed to the intersection and take a left at the light.