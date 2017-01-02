Nighttime lane closures expected along SH 71

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Roadwork along SH 71 is expected to impact nighttime drivers starting Tuesday through Saturday.

A full closure of the eastbound SH 71 direct connector to northbound SH 130, as well as single lane closures east and westbound along 71 will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Delays are expected during these closures.

Approximate times of the closures include:

Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday

Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

Drivers wishing to reach northbound SH 130 should proceed to the intersection and take a left at the light.