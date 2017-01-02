Manor teen charged after firing at police, threatening father with knife

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – Officers responding to a family disturbance call took an 18-year-old into custody after he fired a rifle at them Sunday afternoon.

Police arrived to the 12000 block of Pecan Gate around 12:37 p.m. aware a suspect inside was said to be armed.

According to a police affidavit, Gordon Allen walked out the back sliding door of the home holding a long rifle. Officers on scene said he got on his knees and began ejecting rounds from the gun’s magazine. He allegedly stood up, placed the magazine back in the rifle and told the officers, who were positioned behind a fence, that he was giving them a warning.

He then fired at a dirt mound in the direction of the officers.

After a stand-off, Allen surrendered to police and admitted he shot at the officers intentionally.

Allen’s father told police he had gotten upset earlier in the day while grocery shopping, saying he wanted to make life changes. According to his father, when they returned home, Allen grabbed a bayonet knife and began to threaten him with it. He eventually got keys for a gun cabinet and told his father he wanted to “end it all today, suicide by cop.”

Officers retrieved the bayonet knife from Allen when he was arrested.

Allen is being held at the Travis County Jail on two Aggravated Assault charges with a combined $140,000 bond.