Man not seriously injured in 40-50 ft. fall near Pennybacker Bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man survived a 40-50 foot fall from a cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge early Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the man in his 20s had no life-threatening injuries after the fall. Austin Fire Department firefighters and ATCEMS rescue medics located the man and brought him topside through a rope system.

First responders were called to the cliff on the northwest side of the bridge at 3:24 a.m. Medics say the man chose not to be taken to the emergency room.

Austin police say they were called to the scene following reports of a hiker falling. A STAR Flight helicopter was initially called, but was canceled due to approaching storms.