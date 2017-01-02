Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in northwest Austin



AUSTIN (KXAN) – Three people are displaced after a duplex fire in northwest Austin, sparked by a resident soldering pipes with a blowtorch.

Austin firefighters received the call around 4:39 p.m. Monday for heavy smoke at the home located at 8103 Tuscarora Trail. Upon arrival they noticed the fire seemingly extended to the attic.

After about 15 minutes of fighting the blaze crews had it under control and completely extinguished around 5:30 p.m.

The duplex sustained heavy damage to both sides of the structure.

Three people in the home will need to find a place to stay for the night.

