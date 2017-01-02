Family of Yellow Rose shooting victim protesting nightclub

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As police continue the investigation into a December shooting outside a central Austin strip club, the family of the man shot is staging a protest at the club, seeking answers to why their loved one was shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Dec. 17 at 11:28 p.m. at the Yellow Rose Nightclub off of North Lamar Boulevard. The victim, Edward Mares, 29, was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge in critical condition.

According to the Austin Police Department, at last report, “APD has conducted interviews with all subjects known to have been involved in the disturbance that led up to the shooting outside the Yellow Rose and has received no information that would indicate that a robbery occurred.”

Shortly after the shooting, representatives of the club publicly announced that the Yellow Rose security guard who shot Mares did so because he allegedly tried to rob another man in the nightclub parking lot.

“The member of the YR [Yellow Rose] Security team fired one shot to his head preventing the robber from shooting our Yellow Security team and saved their lives,” said owners in a statement to KXAN. The owners go on to say the person who fired the shot did have a permit to carry.

However, Mares’ family has remained by his side since the incident, proclaiming his innocence in the matter. Mares’ family says they do not understand why their loved one was shot or why several rumors have circulated surrounding what led up to the incident.

APD contradicted the club, stating that this is not a robbery case and the shooter did not have a permit.

An attorney representing the club released an updated statement on Dec. 22. It reads:

“The Yellow Rose would like to allow APD the opportunity to conclude their investigation without interference. They [The Yellow Rose] have been fully cooperative, which includes turning over detailed video evidence of the incident. The Yellow Rose considers their security team ‘heroes’ for saving innocent lives that night.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wishing to donate to Mares’ immediate family. The family is also asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact police to assist authorities in their investigation.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas will be at this afternoon’s protest. She’ll have a full report on KXAN News at 5:00.