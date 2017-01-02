EMS offers crews ‘safe sleep rooms’ after working long shifts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency Medical Services employees in Travis County now have a safe place to sleep, instead of driving home after what can be long and often unpredictable shifts.

A ‘Safe Sleep Room’ initative has been implemented at five stations in northern, central and southern Travis County. They are transformed offices with beds, blackouts curtains and white noise machines, all of which allows for a conducive sleep environment.

“Our crew have hectic schedules and we never know what the day’s going to bring,” ATCEMS Division Chief Wesley Hopkins said. “Some work 12 hours, some work 24. If you have a busy night, maybe you live in Manor or San Antonio and you don’t want to drive all the way home, this gives you a place to sleep.”

There are also ‘do not disturb’ signs so employees can truly rest.