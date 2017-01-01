Thousands celebrate the New Year at Auditorium Shores

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of music lovers spent the final hours of 2016 listening to live music near downtown Austin on Saturday.

Fireworks kicked off just after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasted about 15 minutes.

“We wanted to do something with our kids before the evening and my son gets to see the Austin skyline and he’s like I love Austin!” said Austin resident Cassandra Noboa.

Three stages at the event welcomed 15 local and regional bands, food trucks, and kid’s activities. Those who celebrated say the event was a perfect way to end a year they say was emotional.

“I’m excited to begin the new and be okay with change,” said one Austin Resident. “I just want to stay open minded and positive, no matter what happens.”

It was a common theme between perfect strangers who said 2017 will be all about positivity and a focus on making a better version of themselves.

“Like so many other mama’s, we give our heart, we give it all, we forget to fill our cup so that’s my new focus for the year, give back to mama,” said Noboa.