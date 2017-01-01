No injuries after plane crashes on top of New Braunfels home

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS (KXAN) — A small aircraft crashed into a New Braunfels home Sunday morning after the pilot tried to make an emergency landing.

New Braunfels police say around 11:30 a.m., the 67-year-old pilot attempted to land in a field behind the home, in the 1600 block of Wald Road, after the single-seat Ultralight plane lost power. The plane clipped some power lines, flipped upside down and landed on the roof of a carport attached to the home. Some homes in the area lost power as a result. The crash also caused a small fuel leak which has since been contained.

Both the pilot and four people inside the home were not injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating the crash.