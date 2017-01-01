Patient escapes care of Austin psychiatric hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Department of State Health Services confirms Leticia Fletcher, 41, got away from Austin State Hospital staff while visiting an off-site doctor. Fletcher was taken to UMC Brackenridge for an appointment Friday morning.

A spokesperson for DSHS says staff with Austin State Hospital do not go into exam rooms with patients. They say Fletcher got away while staff was waiting to take her back to Austin State Hospital. She was located and taken to the Travis County Jail Saturday afternoon.

Fletcher’s mother says authorities never called to tell her that her daughter was missing, instead she found out from Fletcher’s fiance. “There’s a lot of things I’m concerned about and just the overall infrastructure, something has got to get better,” said Janette Dorsey, Fletcher’s mother.

Tonight on KXAN after football, how Fletcher escaped and where she went once she left the hospital.