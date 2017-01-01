Mississippi hospital limits pain prescriptions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A hospital emergency room in Columbus is limiting pain medication doctors and nurses give to patients with chronic pain complaints.

The Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2hZW2p4 ) the policy goes into effect Tuesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle and is in response to the nation’s opioid epidemic.

ER Doctor Joel Butler says the policy is in line with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control that medications are best dispensed by a patient’s regular physician who sees that patient on a regular basis.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Archie Williams says addicts and dealers often get pills by going to an emergency room and complaining of some type of pain.

Butler says patients who come in with acute pain, such as broken bones, will still get whatever medication they need.