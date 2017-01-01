Central Texas Turkish community responds to terror attack

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin’s Turkish community are reacting to the Sunday morning attack in Istanbul that left at least 39 dead at a nightclub.

Guner Arlsan is a founding member of the Dialogue Institute. He says attacks in Turkey are becoming too common and the Turkish government needs to do more to keep another attack such as Sunday’s from happening. “They’re going and arresting regular people just who are opposing the government, so when we have that, you are not using that manpower, prosecutors, judges and police, to go after real terrorists. So the government is partly responsible for these attacks.”, Arlsan said.

This latest attack is the third act of violence in a month in Turkey. On December 19, Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated in Ankara and on December 10, two bombs exploded, killing at least 38 outside an Istanbul soccer stadium.