Austinites leap into new year, jump into Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaping into the new year, hundreds of people jumped into Austin’s popular Barton Springs Pool in the annual Polar Bear Leap Sunday morning.

“It feels like washing away last year,” said Barbara Rush, who took the plunge. “It feels to me like it’s cleansing the year before and it’s like a renewal at the beginning of the new year. It’s just fabulous. It’s refreshing and rejuvenating.”

Former Mayor Lee Leffingwell was the guest ‘Polar Bear Mayor’ again this year for the 37th annual event.

“I’ve been coming here for a lot of years now, and frankly it’s become a tradition,” Leffingwell said. “Not that I’m superstitious, but I do think it’s good luck, and why tempt fate?”

Previous ‘Polar Bear Mayors’ have included actor Matthew McConnaughey, former Austin mayor Will Wynn and former Travis County Sheriff Greg Hamilton.