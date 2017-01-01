Austin-area couples welcome first babies of the new year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not even a minute into 2017, and the Austin area had already welcomed its two newest residents.

Geneva Ruth Bowling was born at exactly midnight at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas. Geneva’s mother, Ashley, went into labor Friday evening. The healthy 8 pound, 14 ounce baby was born by c-section, which was not intentionally scheduled for midnight on New Year’s Day.

“I can’t wait to see her and her [2-year-old] brother grow together and get to really know each other,” Geneva’s father, Robert, said. “He’s still trying to understand it.”

Geneva Ruth was named after her two great-grandmothers.

Meanwhile, another girl was born just 13 seconds into the new year at Seton Medical Center Hays. Athena Voudouris was born to parents Joelle and John Michael, and weighs 6 pounds, 3 ounces.