Local hairstylist puts away his shears after 60 year career

AUSTIN, (KXAN) — After 60 years of being a hairstylist and confidant to his clients, Clayton Johnson gave his last haircut Saturday afternoon at his barber shop, Clayton’s Hair Styles in Central Austin.

Johnson attended Austin Barber College in 1958 and has been at his current location since 1971. Johnson made the decision to retire this year due to the pain in his feet from standing all day. He said he is looking forward to being able to do something when he wants to do it.

It’s been a hectic few months for Johnson as more and more of his clients began to hear the news of his impending departure. They needed to get in one last cut from their favorite hairstylist.

Clayton said conversations with his customers will be what he misses most after today.

He ended his career on New Year’s Eve by cutting his final client’s hair, Bill Malone Jr., who has been a client of Johnson for close to 30 years.

“Clayton has been a good friend,” Malone said. “Good fellow to talk to in good times, bad times. Full of insights and a wonderful barber, I couldn’t ask for a better friend.”

To honor the great times they had with their hairstylist, several clients gathered for a toast as he finished his last cut, all expressing their gratitude and happiness for Johnson.