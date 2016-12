AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash is now cleared at South First Street and West Riverside Drive after a man was trapped inside a car, according to police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. involving an red SUV and a silver sedan.

Two men were able to get out of the vehicle, but one was left trapped inside. Police were finally able to help the man out of the vehicle 30 minutes after the crash.

So far there is no word on the extent of injuries.