UN Security Council to vote Saturday on Syria cease-fire

Associated Press Published:
Smoke rises after rebel fighters launch a mortar shell on a residential neighborhood in western Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. The government seized large swaths of the Aleppo enclave under rebel control since 2012 in the offensive that began last week. The fighting was most intense Monday near the dividing line between east and west Aleppo as government and allied troops push their way from the eastern flank, reaching within less than a kilometer, about half a mile, from the citadel that anchors the center of the city. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote Saturday morning on a Russian resolution that would endorse the cease-fire agreement in Syria and reiterate support for a roadmap to peace that starts with a transitional government.

The draft resolution also calls for “rapid, safe and unhindered” access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country. And it looks forward to a meeting in late January between the Syrian government and opposition in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana “as an important part of the Syrian-led political process facilitated by the United Nations.”

Russia and Turkey, who brokered the cease-fire agreement, circulated the text and the draft resolution to Security Council members Thursday night. After closed discussions in the council Friday morning, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin circulated a revised text, called for a vote on Saturday, and urged council members to support it.