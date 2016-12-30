AUSTIN (KXAN) — To round out 2016, the videos that kept people watching this week included a heartwarming story about inmates learning how to crochet stuffed animals as well as video of a fiery crash along US 183 in Cedar Park.

Here are the Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week.

5. Kyle inmates crocheting stuffed animals for kids in need

The story of inmates at the Kyle Correctional Center gave everyone “the feels.” Once everyone watched the story, they wanted to find out where they could donate yarn! Check out the cute animals they’re making!

4. Apache helicopter crashes into Galveston Bay, killing two

Two soldiers with the Texas Army National Guard died during a “routine training mission” when their Apache helicopter crashed into Galveston Bay. Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

3. Child injured in fiery crash on US 183 in Cedar Park

Four vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in a large fire. A child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

2. Parents of son killed in crash search for answers

Caden Nieneker, 17, died in a car crash on W. State Highway 71 on Sunday, Dec. 18. Police say the driver, Franklyn Montes De Oca crashed the car, took off with one of his passengers, but left his other passenger, Nieneker, in the car. Nieneker died at the scene. Nieneker’s parents are still trying to get answers about what happened that night.

1. Surveillance video of shooting at Yellow Rose strip club

This video showing the moments leading up to the shooting at the Yellow Rose still is grabbing people’s attention. Edward Mares, 29, was sitting in his car when he was shot in the head by a Yellow Rose security guard. The business says Mares was trying to rob someone in the parking lot.