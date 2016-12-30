San Marcos music venue sells to country star Randy Rogers

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – San Marcos music lovers can look forward to some changes to the music scene in 2017. Earlier this month, Randy Rogers signed the official papers to purchase the Cheatham Street Warehouse.

The music venue helped launch many stars including country singer Randy Rogers, George Strait and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Kent Finlay founded, owned and operated Cheatham Street from 1974 up until his death in 2015.

“I still get butterflies when I step on that stage. I’m going to make sure other songwriters and musicians young and old get to experience that same feeling for many years to come. That’s my goal,” said Rogers.

Rogers says there will be some changes to the venue; including an addition of a permanent patio and food service. However, he says their primary goal is to maintain the character of the venue and the legacy of Finlay.

