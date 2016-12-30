Round Rock man drowns while fishing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock man who visiting Corpus Christi with his wife earlier this week died while fishing.

Authorities say 61-year-old Yeon Jung drowned on Monday while he was out gigging for flounder on Fish Pass near Mustang Island State Park.

“At 3 o’clock in the morning, he hadn’t returned to the location where he first started so the wife went to start looking for him,” said Capt. Javier Jasso with the Corpus Christi Fire Department. “She called his cellphone and couldn’t get a hold of him. And at 7:23 is when she realized ‘I need to get some help out here’ and she called us.”

KRIS reports numerous agencies assisted with the search for Jung. After several hours of searching, a Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted Jung’s body along the coast.