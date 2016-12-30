PHOTOS: Rose Parade preparing floats to be bigger, better than last year

PASADENA, CA (KXAN) — Just days away from the annual Rose Parade on Jan. 2. It is no small feat for organizers with the pressure to make the floats bigger and better for the millions of viewers watching.

Joining KXAN anchor John Dabkovich in the studio live from Pasadena, the Gardner Guy, Paul James.

James says millions of flowers are used on the floats, which also use various all-natural materials. For example, Dole package foods is exemplifying the spirit of Hawaii this year. They are highlighting their connection to Hawaii and use on non-genetically modified foods. Their float will have a 28-foot volcano with 20-foot flames shooting out, and four waterfalls.

“There’s so many different ways to apply materials and there are a number of different types of glue that they use, depending on the material that they’re using,” says James. “It’s a pain-staking process I assure you. In some cases they’ll brush things on, use their hands, or in some cases they’ll actually just blow the material on if it’s a really fine material.”

The Milk Advisory Board is using crushed almond shells, barely, and different grains that cows consume so that they can produce milk.

Miracle Grow is using 25,000 roses on their float. James says those roses are typically applied very late in the game because they go into little vials and they need water. It will be another two days before they are put on the float.

Northwestern Mutual is another float that is celebrating their commitment to funding childhood cancer research. They named their float Waves of Hope.

Twenty-one marching bands will perform in this year’s parade, including two from Central Texas. You can catch the students from Lehman High School and Westlake High School performing on Monday on KXAN TV.

Rose Parade float preps View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Preps for Waves of the Hope float for Rose Parade Milk Advisory Board float for Rose Parade Milk Advisory Board float for Rose Parade Milk Advisory Board float for Rose Parade Crushed almonds used on Milk Advisory Board float for Rose Parade