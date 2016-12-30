Record-breaking catfish caught on Lake LBJ

LAKE LBJ, Texas (KXAN) — An avid Hill Country angler caught one for the record books last week.

On Dec. 22, Tim Webb was fishing from the bank of Lake LBJ when he caught what appeared to be a catfish, but this catfish was like none other. Using his rod and reel, Webb was able to get the big fish out of the water.

Since the sun was already setting, Webb tied the fish up along the boat dock with a rope and fish stringer. He jokingly says he spent the night with “big blue.” The following morning, the stringer hook was broken and the rope was barely hanging on, but the fish was still alive.

When Webb took the fish to Inks Lake State Park for an official weigh-in, the monster catfish came in at a whopping 71.4 pounds! The fish was also 51.75 inches long and had a 33-inch girth. “Big blue” crushed the previous lake record of 40 pounds.

For some perspective, the fish was almost as long as Webb is tall (he’s 6 feet 3 inches tall).

After the fish was thoroughly documented, it was released back into Lake LBJ. If you’re out swimming at Lake LBJ and see this guy next to you, it is no Loch Ness.